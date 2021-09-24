More rains predicted for Odisha due to low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal

New Delhi: Even as Odisha continues to reel under heavy rain fury, a low-pressure area has formed over Bay of Bengal and is expected to bring more showers in the coming 48 hours. The low pressure is likely to intensify further into a depression, the weather department said in its bulletin. It has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal state over the next four days.

As per latest satellite, radar imageries and meteorological observations a well-marked low pressure area has formed over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal which is likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 12 hours and move west-north westwards towards the Odisha coast during the next 48 hours, according to the IMD.

"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area has formed over Bay of Bengal and (its) neighbourhood," the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in a bulletin. "It is likely to concentrate into depression during (the) next 12 hrs & move west-northwestwards towards Odisha coast during (the) next 48 hours," it said.

Officials have been asked to remain prepared to tackle any flood-like situation or possibility of landslides in hilly areas, while fishermen have been asked to not venture into the rough seas.

Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kilometres per hour gusting to 75 kmph is very likely northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts on September 26.

The IMD said light to moderate rains at most places with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Chhattisgarh on September 27. Heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are likely over Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Telangana and Gangetic West Bengal.

