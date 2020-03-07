More than 1 lakh Indian websites hacked in last five years, led by China and Pakistan

New Delhi: Countries like China and Pakistan are found to be behind several cyber attacks by hacking into India's security systems posing to be a great cyber threat. In the last five years, as many as 1,29,747 Indian websites have been hacked, the Ministry of Electronics and Technology said in a response at the Rajya Sabha yesterday (March 6).

He also mentioned said that the CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) has tracked some foreign hackers who are attacking Indian websites.

And apart from China and Pakistan, countries such as France, Netherlands, Russia, Serbia, Taiwan and Tunisia have also been found to be behind these cyber attacks.

In 2015, as many as 27,205 websites in India were hacked, while more than 33, 000 Indian websites were under cyber attack in the year 2016. The number slightly dipped in 2017, with at least 30,067 websites reported to being hacked. In 2018, as many as 17,560 websites were hacked. For 2019, at least 21, 767 websites were under cyber attack.

The Centre also informed that work was being done on a large scale to improve India's cybersecurity. The threat of new challenges and alerts are being worked on and a detailed list of responsibilities has been handed over to the Chief Information Security Officer.

The government has conducted several mock drills in many government ministries on the subject of cybersecurity. In the 44 mock drills have been completed, the cybersecurity of at least 265 government organizations will be given attention.