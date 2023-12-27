More Trouble For Robert Vadra, ED Names Him In PMLA Case For First Time, Exposes Links With CC Thampi, Sanjay Bhandari

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against CC Thampi, a close associate of Robert Vadra, in connection with a probe related to black money. Thampi, an arms dealer, is currently evading authorities and is believed to be hiding in the UK. The chargesheet also includes allegations against Sumit Chadha, a British citizen and an associate of Sanjay Bhandari, who is currently on the run.

London Property: Vadra's Alleged Involvement

The investigation reveals a complex web of transactions surrounding a London property at 12 Bryanston Square. Sanjay Bhandari initially purchased the property in 2009, but it was later purportedly sold to Thampi in 2010. However, the ED claims that the property belongs to Robert Vadra, and Thampi was used as a front to shield Vadra's alleged undisclosed assets.

Business Ties, Financial Transactions Exposed

The ED asserts that Robert Vadra and CC Thampi share a close business relationship. Vadra not only renovated Bhandari's London flat but also purchased substantial land in Haryana jointly with Thampi. The financial connections between Vadra, Thampi, and Bhandari are being thoroughly probed in the context of undisclosed overseas assets.

Contradictory Statements

During the investigation, Vadra claimed to have met Thampi incidentally during a plane journey, while Thampi provided conflicting statements, alleging a connection between Vadra and Sonia Gandhi's assistant, P.P. Madhavan. The contradictory statements have added layers of complexity to the ongoing inquiry.

Intricate Networks Of Companies For Money Laundering

Sanjay Bhandari, in collaboration with Thampi and Chadha, is accused of weaving intricate networks of companies in the UAE and the UK to evade scrutiny. These companies, including M/s Sky Lite Investment FZE and later Mayfair Investment FZE, played a pivotal role in concealing assets. The ED alleges that Bhandari orchestrated these maneuvers to shield himself from any legal repercussions.

Global Conspiracy To Conceal Black Money

The investigation uncovers a conspiracy to shelter Sanjay Bhandari from charges of Black Money and Money Laundering. Plans include establishing a trust in the UAE, involving individuals such as Sanjeev Kapoor and Anirudh Wadhwa. The intention is to transfer Bhandari's black money to this trust, thereby changing ownership and potentially evading the Black Money Act of 2015.

Legal Challenges In Sanjay Bhandari's Extradition

Efforts to bring Sanjay Bhandari back to India face legal hurdles. While a UK court initially approved his extradition, Bhandari challenged the decision in the High Court. In the meantime, the ED has seized assets worth ₹26.55 crore in India related to the case.

The tangled web of financial transactions, alleged partnerships, and global conspiracies continues to unravel, raising serious questions about the involvement of key individuals, including Robert Vadra, in this complex case.