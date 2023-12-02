Raghuraj Kansana of the BJP and Dinesh Gurjar from the INC emerge as prominent contenders vying for victory in the Morena constituency during the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, alongside several other independent candidates. The Morena Assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 64.35 percent in the 2023 elections.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Rakesh Mavai of the Indian National Congress secured the seat by defeating Raghuraj Singh Kansana of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 5751 votes. Notably, the Morena Assembly constituency is part of the Morena Lok Sabha constituency.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar triumphed in the Morena Lok Sabha (MP) Seat, securing a lead of 113,341 votes over Ramniwas Rawat of the Indian National Congress.