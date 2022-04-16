New Delhi: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday nearly escaped a tragedy in Agra after a high iron mast, meant for lighting arrangements, fell on the stage during an event Nagla Padma area to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, said Agra ACM Deepti Yadav.

“MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal was at a Dr BR Ambedkar program in Agra when "power failure happened due to a storm, after which a pole with many lights fell on the stage and injured 4 people, all of whom have been hospitalized. MoS is completely fine," Agra ACM Deepti Yadav told ANI.

As per media reports, the mast fell due to strong winds and one person was also killed in the incident.

“Soni was seated in the front row on a sofa on the stage on which the mast fell. The minister was addressing the gathering and had a narrow escape. Due to the strong winds, the power supply in the area also snapped for some time,” HT reported.

The MoS reached Agra to attend an event on ‘Bhimnagri Samaroh 2022’ on the occasion of 131st Ambedkar Jayanti organised by the BJP.

