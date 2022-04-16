हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ambedkar Jayanti

Narrow escape for Union minister as iron mast falls on stage during event in Agra

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday nearly escaped a tragedy in Agra after a high iron mast, meant for lighting arrangements, fell on the stage during an event  Nagla Padma area to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, said Agra ACM Deepti Yadav.

Narrow escape for Union minister as iron mast falls on stage during event in Agra
(Photo credit: Twitter/@arjunrammeghwal)

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday nearly escaped a tragedy in Agra after a high iron mast, meant for lighting arrangements, fell on the stage during an event  Nagla Padma area to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, said Agra ACM Deepti Yadav.

 “MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal was at a Dr BR Ambedkar program in Agra when "power failure happened due to a storm, after which a pole with many lights fell on the stage and injured 4 people, all of whom have been hospitalized. MoS is completely fine," Agra ACM Deepti Yadav told ANI.

As per media reports, the mast fell due to strong winds and one person was also killed in the incident.

“Soni was seated in the front row on a sofa on the stage on which the mast fell. The minister was addressing the gathering and had a narrow escape. Due to the strong winds, the power supply in the area also snapped for some time,” HT reported.

The MoS reached Agra to attend an event on ‘Bhimnagri Samaroh 2022’ on the occasion of 131st Ambedkar Jayanti organised by the BJP.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ambedkar JayantiMoS Arjun MeghwalBJPaccidentAgra
Next
Story

Amid fourth wave scare, India logs 975 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Ticket will have to be taken to offer Namaz in Feroz Shah Kotla