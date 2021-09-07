MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Notification for 533 vacancies, know important details

The Medical Officer Selection Board (CAPFs) has issued a notification for the recruitment in a various posts such as Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command), Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), Medical Officers & Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant) in Central Armed Police Forces (BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The interested and eligible candidates can apply to the above posts through online mode from 13 September 2021 onwards at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Through the recruitment process, a total of 533 vacancies will be recruited. Based on the interview, the candidates will be selected. The interested examinee can check the relevant details such as the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Important dates

- Beginning of submission of online application: 13 September 2021

- Last date for submission of online application: 27 October 2021.

MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

- Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second in Command): 05

- Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant): 201

- Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): 345

- Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant): 02

MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant)

- Graduation degree in Medicine (M.B.B.S.) or equivalent from a recognized university/Institution

- Should be enrolled in any State Medical Register maintained under the Act, and Should have completed compulsory rotating internship.

Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant)

- A recognized medical qualification of allopathic system of medicines included in the first or second schedule or Part–II of the third schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

- Holders of educational qualifications included in Part–II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub Section (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

-The applicant must have permanent registration from any MCI/NMC/State Medical Council before appointment in any of the CAPFs and completed rotatory internship.

Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant)

- A Degree (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) from a recognized University/Institution

- The candidate should be registered with the Dental Council of India

- The candidate should have a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate in BDS exams.

MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

- Super Specialist Medical Officer (Second-in-Command): 50 years

- Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant): 40 years

- Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): 30 years

- Dental Surgeons (Assistant Commandant): 35 years

MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

- General (UR), OBC & EWS: Rs. 400/-

- Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Ex-Servicemen and Female: Exempted