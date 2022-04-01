हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-India ties

Moscow ready to provide anything India wants to buy, says Russian FM Sergey Lavrov amid Ukraine war

When asked about India's plan to buy discounted Russian oil, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov replied, "If India wants to buy anything from us, ready to discuss and reach mutually acceptable cooperation.” 

Moscow ready to provide anything India wants to buy, says Russian FM Sergey Lavrov amid Ukraine war
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday (April 1) that if India wants to buy anything from Moscow, they are ready for discussion and provide anything that New Delhi wants. 

Addressing a press conference after holding talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier today, Lavrov, when asked about India's plan to buy discounted Russian oil, replied: "If India wants to buy anything from us, ready to discuss and reach mutually acceptable cooperation.” 

The Russian minister said Moscow is exploring ways to "bypass impediments to bilateral trade with its allies and partners," PTI reported. 

Here are key points made by the Russian FM: 

1. On asked if US pressure on India will affect Indo-Russian ties: "I have no doubt no pressure will affect our partnership... They (US) are forcing others to follow their politics," said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.  

2. On developments in Ukraine: "You called it a war which is not true. It is a special operation, military infrastructure is being targeted. The aim is to deprive the Kyiv regime from building the capacity to present any threat to Russia," Lavrov said.

3. On the possibility of India becoming a mediator between Moscow-Kyiv: "India is an important country. If India sees to play that role which provides resolution of problem...If India is with its position of a just and rational approach to international problems, it can support such process," Russian FM said. 

4. On supporting India in terms of security challenges: "Talks are characterised by relations which we developed with India for many decades. Relations are strategic partnerships...This was basis on which we've been promoting our cooperation in all areas," he replied. 

5. "I believe that Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence and the concentration on real national legitimate interests. The same policy based in the Russian Federation and this makes us, as big countries, good friends and loyal partners," Russian Foreign Minister  Lavrov added. 

(With agency inputs)

Russia-India tiesRussiaSergey LavrovUkraine crisisIndiaRussia-Ukraine warRussia-Ukraine conflict
