Most shops burnt in Karauli belonged to Muslims: Rajasthan minister

Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh on Thursday said most of the shops burnt during the Karauli violence belonged to the Muslims and also questioned the intention of BJP leaders to visit the area after the violence.

He claimed that it was portrayed that most of the shops that were burnt during the violence belonged to Hindus.

According to police, over 30 people were injured in the violence on April 2 after a bike rally being carried out to mark Hindu new year was pelted with stones in a Muslim-dominated area.

"Of the 80 shops that were burnt in the violence, 73 belonged to the Muslim community. But it was portrayed that most shops belonged to the Hindus," Singh told reporters in Bharatpur.

He alleged that the BJP leaders, who wanted to visit Karauli to meet the victims and denied permission, partied at a five-star hotel till late in the night.

"So, the BJP's face has been exposed. If they had come to soothe the wounds of the victims, it would have been better to come up with a relief package from the PM's Relief Fund," Singh said.

He said the state government will not let anyone violate prohibitory orders in any situation.

On Wednesday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and others were stopped from visiting the violence-hit Karauli.

Surya had compared Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to Aurangzeb and called the ruling Congress the "modern-day Muslim League".

Live TV