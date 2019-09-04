close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Most telephone exchanges in Kashmir Valley to be functional before tonight: Srinagar DM

It may be recalled that landline and mobile phone services and the Internet were suspended in Kashmir Valley on August 5 few hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre announced its decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Most telephone exchanges in Kashmir Valley to be functional before tonight: Srinagar DM

SRINAGAR: Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday said that most telephone exchanges in Kashmir valley will be made functional by tonight. DM Choudhary added that mobile connectivity is being restored gradually in the region and it is already functional in Kupwara. He thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for maintaining patience and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to them due to the restrictions.

"Most telephone exchanges to be functional tonight across Valley. Mobiles being restored gradually, already buzzing in Kupwara. Thanks for patience and regrets for inconvenience," tweeted DM Choudhary.

It may be recalled that landline and mobile phone services and the Internet were suspended in Kashmir Valley on August 5 few hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre announced its decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre had also announced its decision to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. 

The government had said that mobile, landline and Internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir in order to maintain law and order in the region following its decision to revoke Article 370. 

Few days ago, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had justified the government's decision saying mobile and internet are used mostly by Pakistani propaganda machinery and anti-India elements to mobilise people against the Indian Army and for the indoctrination of local youths against the government. He had however assured that the restrictions on mobile and Internet will be lifted gradually.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSrinagarIndiaKashmir Valley
Next
Story

India aware of ISIS threat, taking measures to counter it: Ram Madhav

Must Watch

PT3M21S

Deshhit: Pakistan envy of Russia-India relations?