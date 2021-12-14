Most wanted Pakistani terrorists Abu Zarar killed in Kashmir's Poonch: Indian Army

Srinagar: Security forces claimed to have killed the most wanted Pakistani terrorists Abu Zarar in the Surankot area of Poonch. In an ongoing operation, the Indian army claimed to have killed the most wanted Pakistani terrorist in the ongoing encounter near Bufliyaz in the Surankot area of Poonch district.

According to the army handout, "The terrorists attempted to get away by opening fire on Security Forces, but this Foreign Terrorist was eliminated in return fire by the Security Forces, while his accomplice is on the run. The recovery from the terrorist incl AK- 47, four magazines (filled), one grenade and some Indian currency. The recovered items clearly reveal Pak complicity with this terrorist."

In this particular case, the Pak- trained and sponsored foreign terrorist was first detected in August this year. He is probably part of Pak efforts to revive terrorism in the South of Pir Panjal region, said the army.

While the terrorist and his accomplice have been on the run, taking shelter in deep jungles for the past few months, their need for food, clothing & communication (mobile) forced them to contact the civilian population. Indian Army in a joint effort with the JKP, monitored this mobile communication on a near real-time basis while the locals provided crucial information on the move of suspects.

This enabled the security forces to corner the terrorists, force them to get away to higher reaches of Pir Panjal ranges despite the onset of winters.

As the terrorists got isolated & moved away from civilian-populated areas, the Indian army & JKP launched clinical operations on receiving specific input from locals in the Behramgala area.

Army official added “ Joint efforts of India army & Jammu Kashmir police continue to show positive results in Rajouri, Poonch region due to unwavering support of locals. He added This is the eighth terrorist to be eliminated this year. Recently Haji Arif, a dreaded terrorist guide was also eliminated on the line of control in the Rajouri sector.

