In a shocking revelation, a woman from Britain has allowed her daughter to date 100 men, causing a stir on social media. The mother's proposal left the daughter astonished. Reports suggest that in the modern era, arranged marriages are no longer common, and the decision to marry someone without the consent of the individuals involved is considered outdated. This extraordinary case in Britain has become a topic of discussion as the daughter's sister recently disclosed the matter. According to the sister, the daughter dated 100 men within a year, with the mother offering her $500 (approximately 41,000 rupees in Indian currency) for this unusual dating experience.

Following the cash incentive, the mother allegedly told her daughter to inform her when the money ran out, but she had to complete the dates with all 100 men before returning home. A video of the daughter celebrating the completion of her dates with the names of the men involved was shared on TikTok by her sister, Alice Caroline. The video has since gone viral and garnered millions of views.

While the reason behind the mother's unusual proposal remains unclear, it has sparked a debate about individual freedoms and choices in modern relationships. The video has attracted immense attention and continues to intrigue social media users worldwide.



