Mother Dairy hikes cow milk prices to Rs 44 a litre, Rs 23 for half litre in Delhi-NCR

Milk supplier Mother Dairy raised the price of cow milk by Rs 2 to Rs 44 per litre in Delhi-NCR. The new rates will come into effect from Friday, September 6.

The milk procurement prices are witnessing continuous rise for the last three to four months due to increasing in feed and fodder cost by 15-20 per cent and labour cost.

However, the dairy firm claimed that prices of cow milk has been hiked since the company is paying more to farmers for procuring raw milk.

Half-litre (500 ml) pack of cow milk will now be sold for Rs 23 pack, while one-litre pack for Rs 44. Prices of other milk variants hasn't been changed.

In May this year, the company raised the consumer prices of its poly pack milk variants in Delhi NCR. The 1-litre pack has been increased by Re 1 and the 500 ml pack by Rs 2 a litre.

Mother Dairy sells over 30 lakh litres of token and pouched milk per day in Delhi-NCR, of which 8 lakh litre constitutes cow milk.

With Mother Dairy increasing the price of cow milk, other competitors like Amul and Parag Milk may also increase their price.

Mother Dairy was commissioned in 1974 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The company sells dairy products under the 'Mother Dairy' brand, edible oils under 'Dhara' brand, and fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen vegetables, pulses and honey under the 'Safal' brand.