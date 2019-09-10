close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Population

Mother of 11 pregnant for the 17th time in Maharashtra's Beed

Lankabai Kharat, a resident of Kaisapur village in Beed's Majalgaon is 38-years-old and has already given birth to 11 children. She has also had five miscarriages over the past several years.

Mother of 11 pregnant for the 17th time in Maharashtra&#039;s Beed
Image used for representational purpose only.

At a time when the Centre is inspiring people to have small families, the 17th pregnancy of a woman in Maharashtra's Beed has left state health officials concerned.

Lankabai Kharat, a resident of Kaisapur village in Beed's Majalgaon is 38-years-old and has already given birth to 11 children. She has also had five miscarriages over the past several years. She is now pregnant once again, for the 17th time. Not wanting to leave anything to chance, state health officials have rushed to the aid of Kharat and are providing her with every medical assistance that she is in need of. A team of state health officials have already carried out medical checks. Sonography has also been done and both the mother and the unborn child are doing well.

Kairat earns her livelihood by selling scrap and lives with her husband Maloji Kharat and their two sons and nine daughters. The pregant woman has now been admitted to a district hospital where she will be closely monitored until the child is born.

Tags:
PopulationMaharashtraPregnancypregnant
Next
Story

Daughters-in-law carry mother-in-law's mortal remains in Maharashtra's Beed

Must Watch

PT6M17S

5W1H: Sikh leader from Imran Khan's party seeks asylum in India