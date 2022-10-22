NewsIndia
HIMACHAL PRADESH POLLS 2022

‘Mother-son duo not working in Congress’: BJP takes dig at Rahul-Sonia Gandhi in Dharamshala

Sambit Patra said that several of Congress' working presidents turns out to be fans of PM Modi and take inspiration from his work 

Oct 22, 2022
  • Sambit Patra said that the leadership of the mother-son duo is not getting accepted in Congress
  • He hailed PM Modi and thanked the working presidents of Congress who take inspiration from PM Modi's work
  • Himachal Pradesh's upcoming polls will be held on November 12 in a single phase

New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took a dig at Congress in Dharamshala on Saturday, October 22, 2022, and said that the leadership of the mother-son duo of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is not working and the Congress ultimately had to resort to electing a different working president because the leaders were not accepting the ‘mother-son’ duo’s headship.  Vigorously campaigning for the forthcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh, Patra linked the Pratibha Singh-Vikramaditya Singh mother-son duo to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi’s duo and said that both the duos are out on bail, the former one in Himachal Pradesh and the latter one in Delhi. 

Slamming the workings of Himachal Pradesh’s presidents, Patra said that several presidents were appointed in the state but they turned out to be fans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He thanked them for taking inspiration from PM Modi’s work and said that they have gone ahead in BJP. 

In a press conference, Patra hailed PM Modi's work in Himachal Pradesh and said that Rs 1,932 Cr were directly given to 9.33 lakh farmers by PM Modi "without any leakage, pilferage or corruption". He also said that a record has been made under PM Gram Sadak Yojna.

The Election Commission of India on Friday (October 14, 2022) announced the schedule for assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. The voting for all 68 seats will take place on November 12 in a single phase. The counting will be done on December 8, according to the schedule released by the Election Commission of India. 

The term of the Himachal House ends on January 8, 2023. The BJP has 45 MLAs in the House, while Congress has 20 in Himachal Pradesh. In the bypolls held in the state on October 30 last year, the BJP had lost the Mandi parliamentary seat and three Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbai-Kothkai to the Congress.

Political parties are engaged in hectic campaigning across the state. The state Congress also sought a ban on ‘Amritmahotsav’ functions in Himachal Pradesh. With eyes on Himachal polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagged off the new Vande Bharat Express at Una in Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi also laid the foundation of a Bulk Drug Park and inaugurated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Una and also various development projects across the state. 

