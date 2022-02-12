Motivated comments on internal issues not welcome: India rejects foreign criticism of Karnataka hijab row

New Delhi: India on Saturday rejected criticism by some countries over the simmering dress code row in certain educational institutions in Karnataka and said that "motivated comments" on the country's internal issues are not welcome.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of the realities.

"A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the State of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the High Court of Karnataka," he said.

"Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome," he said.

Our response to media queries on India’s reaction to comments by some countries on dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka:https://t.co/Mrqa0M8fVr pic.twitter.com/pJlGmw82Kp — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 12, 2022

Bagchi's response came when asked by the media about comments by some countries on dress codes in some educational institutions in Karnataka.

It may be noted that Rashad Hussain, US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, has recently said that the “hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatise and marginalise women and girls”, India issued a statement saying “motivated comments on India’s internal issued are not welcome”.

While advocating for ‘religious freedom’, the US government official had said that religious freedom includes the ability to choose one’s religious attire. The Taliban had also waded into the controversy and backed the Hijab-wearing protestors in Karnataka.

Karnataka has seen protests for and against the hijab, which have now spread beyond the state with similar protests erupting in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, had earlier requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Live TV