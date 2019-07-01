Motivational guru walks away without delivering speech after spotting women sitting in front row

In a bizarre incident, a motivational guru walked out of an event without delivering his speech because some women were sitting among the audience in the front row. The incident happened on Sunday during the last day of Raj Medicon 2019 which was organised by The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and All Rajasthan In Service Doctors Association (ARISDA).

Sources told Zee Media that Swami Gyanvatsalya had asked the organisers not to allow any woman to sit in the first three rows. When the lady doctors were informed about this condition laid down by the motivational guru, they started protesting against it. Some other doctors too joined in and decided to boycott Swami Gyanvatsalya's speech. The issue was however resolved after some discussions between the agitating doctors and organisers and it was decided that the two front rows will remain vacant.

The event was organised at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur but Swami Gyanvatsal walked out from the venue without delivering his address. Sources told Zee Media that the motivational guru arrived at backstage and then asked the organisers to announce that no women will sit in the first three rows. Talking to Zee Media, lady doctor Dr Ritu Chaudhary said that some female doctors were sitting in the front row and there were many women in the first three rows. She added that all were waiting for Swami Gyanvatsal to arrive and deliver his speech then suddenly it was announced that no female should sit in the first seven rows.

Then after few seconds, it was announced that no women should sit in the first three rows. Dr Ritu said that when the female doctors asked the reason behind this diktat, they were told that this is the protocol of Swami Gyanvatsal. Dr Ritu said that the female doctors were stunned to know this but they decided to follow the protocol because the speech of Swamiji is always good. Dr Ritu added that though the female doctors agreed to Swami Gyanvatsal's demand, he decided to walk out of the venue without delivering his speech. Meanwhile, a senior ARISDA official Dr Ajay Chaudhary said that Swami Gyanvatsal left because of the presence of women in the front rows.