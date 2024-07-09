Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2764887
NewsIndia
MOUNTAIN CLIMBING

Mountaineer Went Missing 2 Decades Back, Body Found Mummified In Peru 22 Years Later

William Stampfl, who disappeared 22 years ago, has been found due to ice melt induced by climate change, news agency AFP reported quoting the local police. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 02:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mountaineer Went Missing 2 Decades Back, Body Found Mummified In Peru 22 Years Later (Representative image)

The preserved body of American mountaineer William Stampfl, who disappeared 22 years ago, has been found due to ice melt induced by climate change, news agency AFP reported quoting the local police. Stampfl, 59, went missing in June 2002 when an avalanche buried his climbing party on Mount Huascaran, which is over 6,700 meters (22,000 feet) high. Search and rescue efforts at the time were unsuccessful.  

Peruvian police stated that Stampfl's remains were exposed by ice melt on the Cordillera Blanca range of the Andes, as per report by AFP.  

Images distributed by the police show that his body, clothes, harness, and boots were well-preserved by the cold. His passport was found among his possessions, enabling identification. 

The mountains of northeastern Peru, including peaks such as Huascaran and Cashan, are popular with mountaineers worldwide.  

Recently, the body of an Israeli hiker was found there in May, nearly a month after he disappeared. Last month, an experienced Italian mountaineer was found dead after falling while attempting to scale another Andean peak. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on 'communal deceit' with Kanwariyas
DNA Video
DNA: UP teachers’ protest against online attendance
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP hosts 'Alcohol party'!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Weapon chemistry' between Modi-Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai Hospital Using Paper Plates Made Of Patient Report?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hamas tunnel' in Kashmir valley
DNA Video
DNA: Why is France burning?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident