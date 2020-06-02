Movement banned along Mumbai coastline in wake of Cyclone Nisarga

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Tuesday (June 2, 2020) banned the movement of people along the coastline from 12 AM on June 3 till 12 PM on June 4 in view of the threat posed by impending cyclonic storm `Nisarga'.

Mumbai Police in an official order restricted any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the coast like beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline where people may gather to prevent loss of life and property.

The notice also read that any person contravening the order shall be punishable under section 188 of the IPC.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also appealed to people of the state to stay inside their homes for the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned about the possible impact of the cyclone Nisarga along the western coastline of the country and Mumbai city is expected to be severely impacted.

The cyclonic storm is expected to hit Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on Wednesday afternoon, as per the IMD.

Meanwhile, 5 NDRF teams from Bhatinda (Punjab) airlifted for Surat (Gujarat).

As of now, 10 NDRF teams have been deployed in Maharashtra and 16 in Gujarat.

In Maharashtra, the NDRF teams are deployed in Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar. Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Navi Mumbai.

NDRF commander, Ishwar Mate, said, ''NDRF teams have been deployed at places on high alert. The NDRF teams will help locals to deal with difficulties during cyclones."

PM Modi also talked to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani regarding the cyclone situation. He assured them all possible support and assistance from the Centre.