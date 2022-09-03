NewsIndia
NATIONAL CINEMA DAY

Movie tickets at Rs 75: Multiplex association announces offer on the occasion of National Cinema Day

“Cinemas come together to celebrate ‘National Cinema Day’ on 16th Sep, to offer movies for just Rs.75,” Multiplex Association of India said in a tweet. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Movie tickets at Rs 75: Multiplex association announces offer on the occasion of National Cinema Day

New Delhi: In a first, on the occasion, the National Cinema Day, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has announced a bumper offer. To celebrate National Cinema Day, MAI is offering a special price for movie tickets. The movie tickets will cost just Rs 75 (at certain theatres) on September 16. 

The MAI said Rs 75 tickets were a 'thank you' gesture for moviegoers who contributed to the successful re-opening of cinemas post the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Notably, the occasion will be observed at 4,000 movie theatres across India, including major chains like PVR and Cinepolis.

“Cinemas come together to celebrate ‘National Cinema Day’ on 16th Sep, to offer movies for just Rs.75,” Multiplex Association of India said in a tweet. 

“National Cinema Day will be held at more than 4000 participating screens and will include cinema screens of PVR, INOX, CINEPOLIS, CARNIVAL, MIRAJ, CITYPRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA A2, MOVIE TIME, WAVE, M2K, DELITE and many others,” the association added. 

The movie theatre owners and operators hope that this one-day discount will persuade more people to return to theatres struggling to compete with the convenience offered by streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

