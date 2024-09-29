Advertisement
MP: 9 Killed, 20 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Maihara

Police said that the bus was headed for Nagpur from Prayagraj when it collided with the parked stone-laden dumper truck around 11 PM on Saturday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 07:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
MP: 9 Killed, 20 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Maihara At least six people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries following a collision between a bus and a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district. (Photo: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh News: At least nine people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries following a collision between a bus and a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district. 

Police said that the bus was headed for Nagpur from Prayagraj when it collided with the parked stone-laden dumper truck around 11 PM on Saturday near the Nadan Dehat police station, about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Superintendent of Police, Maihar, Sudhir Agrawal said that among those injured, the condition of six people was stated to be serious, and they were referred to Satna. He said the rest are undergoing treatment in Maihar and Amarpatan hospitals.

Agrawal said senior officials reached the spot soon after getting information about the accident and launched a rescue operation. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in another incident that occurred in Gujarat, seven persons, including four children, died and 14 suffered injuries after a bus jumped the road divider and hit three vehicles near Dwarka on Saturday evening, police said.

According to PTI, the accident took place around 7:45 pm on National Highway 51 when the bus was heading from Dwarka to Ahmedabad.

It jumped the divider as its driver tried to avoid hitting cattle on the road and collided with a minivan, a car, and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, said a local police official. Of the deceased, six persons were travelling in the minivan while one was a bus passenger, said police inspector D H Bhatt.

(With PTI Inputs) 

