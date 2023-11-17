MP Assembly Election: Shooting Incident Injures BJP Candidate, AAP Supporter In Mehgaon

New Delhi: A BJP candidate and an AAP supporter were wounded after some unknown persons fired shots in Mehgaon Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Friday, news agency ANI quoted police as saying. A police team arrived at the scene after getting the information about the incident.

The voting for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly started at 7 am on Friday. The voters have the option to vote till 6 pm, except for some areas in Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts where the voting will end at 3 pm. About 42,000 polling stations have webcasting facilities.

Nearly 700 units of the central forces and two lakh state police personnel have been deployed for the security during the election.

The election will determine the political fate of more than 2,500 candidates. Nearly 5.59 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes. They include 2.87 crore male and 2.71 crore female voters. There are over 5,000 booths run by women and 183 polling stations run by the disabled, officials said.

The polls, which are taking place about six months before the Lok Sabha polls, are important for both the BJP and Congress for various reasons. Madhya Pradesh will vote for all its 230 seats in a single phase and the counting of votes, along with four other states, will be done on December 3.