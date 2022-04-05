हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MP Board results

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: MPBSE to release results at mpbse.nic.in, know how to check

MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be announced by MPBSE at http://mpbse.nic.in. MP Board matric and intermediate students can check their Class 10th and Class 12th result online and download their scorecard after the results are declared.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to release the MP Board Class 10th and Class 12th exams shortly. MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be announced on the MPBSE's official website.

The results for the MP Board Class 10th and Class 12th will be declared online at http://mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE Matric, Intermediate Result 2022: Sites to check 10th, 12th Results

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 on its official website. The MP  Board Class 10th and Class 12th students can check their results at http://mpbse.nic.in and https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Students can also view their MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 on the DigiLocker app.

Students are advised to save their scorecards for future reference. 

MPBSE (MP Board) Matric (Class 10),  Intermediate (Class 12) Result 2022: How to check Results

  • Once declared, MP Board Class 10th and Class 12th students can their results on MPBSE's official website at http://mpbse.nic.in/.
  • On the homepage, students need to click on the 'EXAM RESULT' link.
  • Students then need to click on the 'MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2022' or 'MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2022' links.
  • Students then need to enter their details including their roll numbers. 
  • MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results - 2022 or  MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results - 2022 will appear on the screen.

MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Direct link to check results

Students are advised to keep visiting MP Board's official websites to get the latest updates on MPBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022.

