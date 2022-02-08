हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MP board

MP Board 10th Time Table 2022 announced, exam to begin from Feb 17 - Check complete date sheet here

File Photo

MP Board 10th Time Table 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh on Monday (February 7, 2022) announced the date sheet for the MP Board class 10th examination. 

According to the schedule, the Class 10th annual examination will be conducted from February 18, 2022. 

The exams will be held between 10 AM and 1 PM.

MP Board 10th Time Table 2022: Check complete date sheet

MP Board 10th Time Table 2022

Meanwhile, Class 10th and Class 12th students can also download their admit cards which have been released on the official website at https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/.

MP Board Class 10th, 12th admit cards 2022: Direct link to download

Students are advised to keep checking MPBSE's official websites for the latest updates.

Tags:
MP boardMP Board Class 10Time tableMadhya Pradesh BoardMadhya Pradesh Board exams
