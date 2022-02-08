MP Board 10th Time Table 2022 announced, exam to begin from Feb 17 - Check complete date sheet here

MP Board 10th Time Table 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh on Monday (February 7, 2022) announced the date sheet for the MP Board class 10th examination.

According to the schedule, the Class 10th annual examination will be conducted from February 18, 2022.

The exams will be held between 10 AM and 1 PM.

MP Board 10th Time Table 2022: Check complete date sheet

Meanwhile, Class 10th and Class 12th students can also download their admit cards which have been released on the official website at https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/.

Students are advised to keep checking MPBSE's official websites for the latest updates.