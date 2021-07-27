MP Board 12th exam: MPBSE to announce results on July 29, know important update

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued a notification on Tuesday saying the MP Board 12th Result 2021 will be announced on July 29, 2021 at 12 PM. Once the results are out, the students can check their score from the official website of MPBSE–mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the students will also be able to check the MP Board 12th Results 2021 through the direct link. The MP Board Result Link will be activated once the results are declared on the official website of the board.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MPBSE had to cancel the Senior Secondary level exams. The MPBSE 12th Exam 2021 was scheduled to be held from 1st May 2021, but they were cancelled and an alternative assessment policy was adopted by the board to compile MP 12th Result 2021.

As per the new assessment or evaluation policy, the Class 12 students are being marked on the basis of their performance in the best five subjects of Class 10. While announcing the assessment policy for class 12 students, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that “Class 12 marks will be determined on the basis of best of five marks obtained in various subjects of Class 10. The Board also confirmed that all students, who had earlier registered for their board exams, will be promoted using this method.

MP Board 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check results:

* mpresults.nic.in

* mpbse.mponline.gov.in

* mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 12th Result: Simple steps to check result

1. Visit the official website at mpresults.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link to check the MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the MPBSE 12t Result 2021 and take its printout for future use.