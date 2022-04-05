MP Board 12th Result 2022: MPBSE likely to declare results at mpbse.nic.in today - Know how to check

MP Board 12th Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the MP Board Class 12th results today (April 5, 2022).

The MP Board 12th Result 2022 will be announced on the MPBSE's official website at http://mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE Intermediate Result 2022: Where to check 12th Results

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the MP Board 12th Result 2022 on its official websites. The MP Board Class 12th students can check their results at http://mpbse.nic.in and https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Students can also view their MP Board Class 12th Result 2022 on the DigiLocker app.

MPBSE (MP Board) Intermediate (Class 12) Result 2022: Here's how to check Results

To check MP Board Class 12th results, visit http://mpbse.nic.in/. On the homepage, click on the 'EXAM RESULT' link. You will be redirected to a new page where you need to click on the 'MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2022' link. Enter your details including the roll number. MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results - 2022 will appear on your desktop/mobile screens.

Students are advised to keep visiting MP Board's official websites to get the latest updates on MPBSE 12th Result 2022.

