MP Board 12th Results 2020 to declared at 3pm on July 27: Check MPBSE scores on mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) said it will declare Class 12th Result 2020 on Monday, i.e. on July 27. The results will be released on the official websites of the board - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

According to reports, the result is expected to be out at 3 pm on Monday.

Students can also check their scorecard on:

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

results.gov.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

Earlier this month, MPBSE released the class 10 board results on July 4. Over 10 lakh students have appeared in the Class 10th exam this year.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards safe so as to fill their board details when the results are declared.

Here’s how you can check the MP Board 10th Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2. Click on the MP Board 12th result 2020 link on the homepage

3. Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit

4. Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its printout.

Students can also check their MP Board class 12 results through mobile apps:

1. MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fastresults app available on Google Play Store.

2. MP Mobile App on Window App store

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) board regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education in Madhya Pradesh. It also executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges.