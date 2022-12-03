MP Board 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 exam dates REVISED on mpbse.nic.in- Check new time table here

MP Board 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has revised the MP Board 2023 Exam Dates for Class 10 and 12 students. As per the official press release issued by the MP Board, the Board Exams 2023 for Class 10 and 12 students will take place in the month of March. The MP Board 2023 time table has been shared on mpbse.nic.in and below for candidates to refer to. The MPBSE MP Board Class 10th exams 2023 is scheduled to be held from March 1 to 27, 2023. The exam will be conducted for 3 hours in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon.

For MPBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held from March 2, 2023 till April 1, 2023. The exam will be held for 3 hours in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon.

Students are required to arrive at the exam centre one hour before the start of the MPBSE board exam. Students must arrive at the exam site by 8:30 am. Students will be allowed to the examination hall till 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. Before writing the exam, students will be given ten minutes to read the question paper.