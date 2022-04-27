हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MP Board results

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: MPBSE to announce results at mpbse.nic.in - Here's how to check

MP Board matric and intermediate students can check their Class 10th and Class 12th results online. MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be declared by MPBSE on its official website at http://mpbse.nic.in. 

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: MPBSE to announce results at mpbse.nic.in - Here&#039;s how to check

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the MP Board Class 10th and Class 12th exam results within this week. MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be released on MPBSE's official website.

The results for the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced at http://mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE Matric, Intermediate Result 2022: Where to check 10th, 12th Results

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the MP Board Class 10th and Class 12th Result 2022 on its official website. The MP Board Class 10th and Class 12th students can check their results at http://mpbse.nic.in and https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Students can also view their MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 on the DigiLocker app.

MPBSE (MP Board) Matric (Class 10),  Intermediate (Class 12) Result 2022: How to check Results

  • Once released, MP Board Class 10th and Class 12th students can check their results on MPBSE's official website at http://mpbse.nic.in/.
  • On the homepage, students need to click on the 'EXAM RESULT' link.
  • Students then need to click on the 'MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2022' or 'MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2022' links.
  • Students then need to enter their details including their roll numbers. 
  • MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results - 2022 or  MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results - 2022 will appear on the screen.

MP Board (MPBSE) Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Direct link to check results

Students are advised to keep checking MP Board's official websites to get the latest updates on MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MP Board resultsMP board class 10 resultMP board class 12 resultMP board Class 10th ResultMP board class 12th resultMP boardmpbse
Next
Story

11 killed after temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur comes into contact with live wire

Must Watch

PT4M11S

Iftar provided on board Shatabdi Express, railway staff wins heart