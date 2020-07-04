हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mp Board 10th Result 2020

MP Board Class 10th Result 2020 Declared: Abhinav Sharma tops MPBSE class 10 exam, check complete list of toppers

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) board declared MPBSE Class 10th Result 2020 on Saturday (July 4). Over 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 10th exam this year.

MP Board Class 10th Result 2020 Declared: Abhinav Sharma tops MPBSE class 10 exam, check complete list of toppers

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) board declared MPBSE Class 10th Result 2020 on Saturday (July 4). Over 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 10th exam this year.

A total of 62.84% students have secured passing marks which is an increase of 1.52% recorded in the pass percentage this year. In 2019, as many as 61.32% students had secured passing marks.

Apart from Abhinav Sharma other 14 students too secured full marks. They are Lakshdeep Dhakad, Priyansh Raghuvanshi, Pawan Bhargava, Chatur Kumar Tripathi, Hariom Patidar, Rajnandini Saxena, Siddharth Singh Shekhawat, Harsh Pratap singh, Kavita Lodhi, Muskan Malviya Devanshi Raghuvanshi, Karnika Mishra, Prashant Vishwakarma and Vedika Vishwakarma have scored 100% in the MP Board 10th Result 2020.

Sonam Patel and Sandhya Thakur bagged second position in the MP Board Class 10 results, they scored 99.75% marks in class 10th exam. While, a total of 22 students have bagged third rank by scoring 99.67%.

Girls have outperformed boys this year as well. Pass percentage of girls is 65.87% while boys’ pass percent is 60.09%.

The heartening news is that students from government school have performed better than private schools.

Mp Board 10th Result 2020MP board result 2020MP board exam result 2020MP board class 10 result
