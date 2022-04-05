MP Board Class 10th Result 2022: MPBSE to announce results at mpbse.nic.in - Here's how to check

MP Board Class 10th Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release the MP Board Class 10th exams soon. MP Board 10th Result 2022 will be released on the MPBSE's official website.

The MP Board Class 10th results will be declared at http://mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE Matric Result 2022: Sites to check 10th Results?

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board 10th Result 2022 on its official website. The MP Board Class 10th students can view their results at http://mpbse.nic.in and https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Students can also check their MP Board 10th Result 2022 on the DigiLocker app.

MPBSE (MP Board) Matric (Class 10) Result 2022: How to check Results?

Once MP Board Class 10th results are out, students can check their results on MPBSE's official website at http://mpbse.nic.in/.

On the homepage, students need to click on the 'EXAM RESULT' link.

Students then need to click on the 'MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2022' or 'MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2022' links.

Students then need to enter their details including their roll numbers.

MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results - 2022 or MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results - 2022 will appear on the screen.

Students are also advised to keep checking MP Board's official websites (http://mpbse.nic.in and https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in) to get the latest updates on MPBSE 10th Result 2022.

Live TV