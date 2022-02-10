MP Board Exam Time Table 2022 for Class 9th and 11th announced - Check date sheet here

MP Board Exam Time Table 2022 for Class 9th and 11th: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has released the date sheet for the MP Board class 9th and class 11th examinations.

According to the schedule, the Class 9th examination will be conducted from March 16 and Class 11th exams from March 15. While the Class IX exams will be held between March 16 and April 12, the class XI exams will be conducted from March 15 till April 13.

The exams will be held between 8:30 am and 11:30 am. No student will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 8:15 am.

MP Board Exam Time Table 2022 for Class 9th: Check complete date sheet

MP Board Exam Time Table 2022 for Class 11th: Check complete date sheet

Answer sheets will be given to the students 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam and 5 minutes before the question paper.

