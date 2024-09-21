MP: Case Filed Against BJP Worker For Sexually Assaulting Minor

Tikamgarh: Police has registered a case against a BJP worker, recently appointed as a local representative by Union minister Virendra Kumar, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district.

The minister on Saturday removed accused Ashish Tiwari from his post after the alleged crime came to light.

Tiwari was absconding after the First Information Report was registered, said a police official here.

Union minister and local MP Virendra Kumar had on September 10 named Tiwari as his 'sansad pratinidhi' (local MP's representative) for a government school.

In a letter to the district collector on Saturday evening, Kumar stated that Tiwari has been relieved of his responsibility forthwith.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Rahul Katre said Tiwari allegedly sexually assaulted the girl on August 19.

After the child told her mother about the incident on Friday, a month after the alleged assault, a complaint was filed and an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

Tiwari was untraceable and search was on for him, the official added.

District BJP spokesperson Prafull Dwivedi said Tiwari was a district working committee member and organization secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Earlier this month, BJP leader and former state minister Manvendra Singh had accused Union minister Kumar of appointing people with criminal background as his representatives in the constituency.

BJP MLA Lalita Yadav had endorsed Singh, and alleged that these persons were Congress' agents.