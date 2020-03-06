हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MP Congress

MP Cong MLA Bisahulal Singh goes 'missing' for past 3 days; son files police complaint

A missing person complaint about Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh was registered here at TT Nagar police station in Bhopal on Thursday. Singh, who is an MLA from Anuppur Assembly constituency, has been missing for the past three days.

MP Cong MLA Bisahulal Singh goes &#039;missing&#039; for past 3 days; son files police complaint

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A missing person complaint about Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh was registered here at TT Nagar police station in Bhopal on Thursday. Singh, who is an MLA from Anuppur Assembly constituency, has been missing for the past three days.

According to police officials, the complaint was registered by Singh`s son Tejbhan Singh, who said his father left the house on March 2 and told the family that he is going to Raipur in adjoining Chhattisgarh.

This development comes after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state. 

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of abducting 14 Madhya Pradesh MLAs to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. He also demanded that an investigation should be done on who arranged the charter plane to fly four Congress MLAs to Bengaluru.

Moreover, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang has also tendered his resignation from the post of Member of Legislative Assembly. However, the state Assembly speaker NP Prajapati said he has not received the news of Dang`s resignation.

"I have received the news of Hardeep Singh Dang`s resignation. He has not tendered his resignation to me in person. When he submits his resignation to me, I will consider it as per the rules and take necessary action," he said.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly.

