MP: Congress MLA Booked For 'Objectionable' Remarks On Lord Shankar; He Calls Video Fake

SHEOPUR: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Babu Jandel was on Thursday booked on the complaint of the Vishva Hindu Parishad for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Lord Shankar, though the legislator said a video in circulation was doctored.

Jandel has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for promoting enmity between groups, disobedience to orders promulgated by a public servant, malicious act intended to insult religion or religious beliefs and intentionally hurting religious feelings through words, Kotwali Sub Divisional Officer of Police Rajeev Kumar Dubey told PTI.

The Sheopur MLA was booked on the complaint of the VHP, as per police. In a press statement, Jandel said, "I am a devotee. The video in circulation has been tampered with and edited to tarnish my image due to political animosity. The truth will come out after listening to the entire video. If anyone's religious sentiments have been hurt by this controversial video, then I apologise."