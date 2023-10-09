MP Election 2023: BJP Releases List Of 57 Candidates, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Contest From Budhni

The Bharatiya Janata Party today released a list of 57 candidates for the upcoming election in Madhya Pradesh. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from the Budhni seat while state's home minister Narottam Mishra will contest from the Datia seat. Prominent leaders like Gopal Bhargava have been fileded from the Rehli seat, Vishwas Sarang from the Narela seat and Tulsiram Silavat to contest from the Sanwer seat.

The other names in the list include Dr Arvind Singh Bhadauria from Ater, Bharat Singh Kushwah from Gwalior Rural, Bhupendra Singh from Khurai, Gopal Bhargava from Rehli, and Ramesh Mendola from Indore 2. The list also has names of some female candidates. This include Manisha Singh from Jaisingnagar, Meena Singh Mandve from Manpur, Gayatriraje Panwar from Dewas, and Malini Laxman Singh Gaur from Indore 4.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to contest from Budhni, State's HM Narottam Mishra to contest from Datia, Gopal Bhargava from Rehli, Vishwas Sarang from Narela and Tulsiram Silavat to contest from Sanwer pic.twitter.com/BxnfNqLKg1 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2023

The Election Commission of India today announced the poll dates for Madhya Pradesh election. The elections for the Madhya Pradesh assembly will take place in a single phase. The voting will be held on November 17 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Madhya Pradesh assembly has 230 seats. After the defection, the BJP has a total of 128 seats while the Congress has 98 seats.