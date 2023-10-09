trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672839
MADHYA PRADESH ELECTION 2023

MP Election 2023: Voting Date, Time, Result, Full Schedule, All You Need To Know

Madhya Pradesh assembly has 230 seats. After the defection, the BJP has a total of 128 seats while the Congress has 98 seats.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
The Election Commission of India will announce the date for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 today. The state is currently under the BJP rule led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Congress, which won the polls in 2018 ending the 15-year-old BJP regime had to cede power to the saffron party following a defection led by Jyotiraditya Scindia in 2020. Ahead of the poll date announcement, Chief Minister Chouhan has made several welfare announcements for the people to woo the voters. On the other hand, the Congress is betting big on its five poll promises that include cheaper LPG and monthly financial assistance for women. Madhya Pradesh assembly has 230 seats. After the defection, the BJP has a total of 128 seats while the Congress has 98 seats.

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Date, Time

The elections are likely to be held in November. The polls may take place in a single phase. The ECI will announce the poll dates today and the same will be updated here. The voting time is likely to be between 7 am to 6 pm.

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results

The polls for the 230 seats are likely to be held towards the end of November and the results will be out in December.

MP Election 2023 Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 
Start of nomination: 
Last Date of making nominations:
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations:
Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: 
Date of Poll: 
Date of Counting: 
Date before which election shall be completed: 

MP Election 2023 Opinion Poll

The opinion polls in the state have predicted a close contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress. While the BJP is likely to go with Chouhan as CM, Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath will look to dethrone the saffron party once again.

Five states are going to the polls in November this year - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The results of these state assembly elections will be crucial given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third straight term. The results are likely to be the true semi-finals in the run-up to the parliamentary polls next year. 

