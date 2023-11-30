trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693746
MP Exit Poll 2023 Live Updates: Who Is Winning - Kamal Nath Or Shivraj Singh Chouhan?

Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls 2023: Can Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reap the benefits of women centric welfare measures launched months ahead of the polls?

Madhya Pradesh witnesses a high-decibel election campaign this year with the BJP seeking yet another term riding on welfare measures while the Congress seeking to punish the saffron party for staging the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in 2020. The state witnessed 76.22% voter turnout, the highest in its history keeping the political parties guessing the voters' mood. Voting was held for all 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh in a single phase and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had launched several welfare measures months ahead of the assembly polls including reservation for women and the Ladli Behan Yojana aimed at wooing the women voters. On the other hand, the Congress went into the polls challenging the BJP on issues like corruption, development, paper leaks and inflation. While senior leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda and Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigned for the BJP, the Congress party's poll blitzkrieg was led by Mallikarjun Kharge, Kamal Nath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

