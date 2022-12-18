MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra talks tough on Madrassas, says - 'Objectionable content to be scrutinised'

Bhopal, Dec 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday said that alleged objectionable content being taught in some madrassas in the state will be scrutinised. The issue of objectionable content being taught in some madrassas has been brought to his attention, Mishra, who is state government spokesman, told reporters while replying to a question. "I have just seen it (the alleged objectionable content) at a cursory glance...We will ask the district collector to get such study material of madrassas scrutinised from the education department to avoid such unpleasant situations," Mishra said.

However, he didn't specify which madrassas he was talking about. Some sections have raised question marks over certain content being taught in madrassas at a few places in the state. In August this year, Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur had said illegally-run madrassas may be used for human trafficking and a probe must be carried out against such facilities.

"The office-bearers of the children's commission recently carried out surprise inspections of such illegally-run madrassas. They found that 30-40 children were kept without a healthy environment. There was an insufficient arrangement for food. I fear it may be a case of human trafficking," Thakur had alleged.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live TV