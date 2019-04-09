हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

MP man booked for posting doctored photo of Rahul Gandhi with 'cap and beard'

  A case was filed against a person in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district for allegedly uploading an objectionable doctored image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Facebook, police said Monday.

MP man booked for posting doctored photo of Rahul Gandhi with &#039;cap and beard&#039;

Ujjain:  A case was filed against a person in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district for allegedly uploading an objectionable doctored image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Facebook, police said Monday.

The doctored photograph, uploaded by one Manish Vijayvargiya, shows Gandhi wearing a cap and sporting a beard, an official said.

After the image was uploaded on April 4, Ujjain district Congress IT and social media cell chief Sahil Dehelvi approached the police and filed a complaint.

The complainant contended that the doctored image had hurt him as well as other supporters of the Congress chief, police said.

After the complaint was made on April 7, a probe was carried out following which a case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Vijayvargiya, sub-inspector Tarun Kureel of Madhav Nagar police station said Monday.

He said no arrest has been made in the case so far. 

