MP Man's Facebook threat to burn Manusmriti lands him in BIG TROUBLE, he is now...

Babulal Dailwar, who claims on Facebook to be associated with a political party, was booked on December 23 on the complaint of a functionary of the Sakal Brahmin Sabha Samaj, he said.

Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 08:23 PM IST|Source: PTI

Ashok Nagar, Dec 25 (PTI) A person was arrested in Ashok Nagar in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly making objectionable comments on social media about 'Bharat Mata' and also for threatening to burn 'Manusmriti' (a Hindu text on societal laws), a police official said on Sunday.

"The man made objectionable comments about Bharat Mata and also announced the burning of the Manusmriti in a programme on December 25," Additional Superintendent of Police Pradeep Patel said.

Based on the complaint against his Facebook comments, Dailwar was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 153A, 295A and 505(2) for promoting enmity between groups, outraging religious feelings and other offences, said Ashok Nagar Dehat police station in-charge Rohit Dubey.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

