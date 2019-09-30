close

MP Nusrat Jahan’s husband Nikhil Jain duped of Rs 45,000 after promising VVIP phone number

On July 1, Jain, the Director of Kolkata's Rangoli Saree Limited registered a complaint to the cyber police wherein he alleged that some unknown persons defrauded him by sending bulk messages with impersonating email ID and phone numbers to his mobile phone.

Actress and MP Nusrat Jahan’s husband Nikhil Jain was duped of Rs 45,000 by fraudsters after promising him a VVIP mobile phone number. The accused was later arrested from Gujarat. 

On July 1, Jain, the Director of Kolkata's Rangoli Saree Limited registered a complaint to the cyber police wherein he alleged that some unknown persons defrauded him by sending bulk messages with impersonating email ID and phone numbers to his mobile phone. He added that they induced him to transfer money in an ICICI Bank of Rs 45,000 to get an Airtel VVIP number.

Being induced by an unknown fraudster, the complainant transferred the amount. During the investigation, a raid was conducted at Gorwa, Vadodara, Gujrat and the police succeeded to nab one Lalit Bahadur Dil Bahadur Rana from Gorwa. They seized two mobile phones, one router, one ATM-Debit card and one Cheque Book.

The accused person was produced before the local court for transit custody. He will be produced before a Calcutta court on October 1 for police custody.

