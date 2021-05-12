MP over MLA! Only two BJP MPs to win West Bengal polls resign from assembly

Kolkata: Days after winning their seats in West Bengal assembly elections, two BJP MPs – Jagannath Sarkar and Nisith Pramanik – resigned as MLAs on Wednesday (May 12).

They said they will continue as members of parliament. It was the party’s decision, they said.

The two submitted their resignation before Speaker Biman Banerjee.

“We have followed the party's decision. Party has decided that we should resign from our assembly seats,” Nisith Pramanik was quoted as saying by ANI.

Nisith Pramanik, MP from Cooch Behar, contested the assembly polls from the Dinhata constituency and won by a margin of just 57 votes, while Jagannath Sarkar, MP from Ranaghat, won the Santipur assembly seat by over 15,000 votes.

Notably, BJP had fielded five MPs in the Bengal assembly polls, out of which three lost and two won. The losers are Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee and Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta. The two winners have now left the assembly.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien on Tuesday mocked BJP over the speculations of the party’s two winning MPs resigning.

“BJP fielded 4 sitting LS MPs, incl a Union Min & 1 RS MP for Bengal Polls. 3 lost. 2 won. Now these 2 to quit as MLAs. They were elected last week! World’s largest (sic) party have set a world record for electoral egg on face. One Nation One Election! What say Narendra, Amit,” O’Brien tweeted.

