MP PAT 2022: MPPEB Answer Key RELEASED at peb.mp.gov.in- Direct link to check here

MP PAT 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, MPPEB conducted the exam for Preliminary Agriculture Test, PAT and has now released the MP PAT Answer Key today, October 19, 2022. The answer key is available for download on the peb.mp.gov.in website. Candidates can access the answer keys by providing their TAC Code and roll number. Please keep in mind that this is merely a key and not your final score. According to a website update, those who wish to voice complaints may apply until October 21, 2022. Candidates must pay Rs. 50 for each question they submit.

MP PAT 2022 Answer Key: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of MPPEB – peb.mp.gov.in

Then click on the link that reads “Online Question/Answer Objection - Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) - 2022”

A new website will open and click on Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) - 2022 Dated: 18/10/2022 under the Recruitment Test section

Enter your roll number and TAC Code and click on the login button

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download it and keep a copy

The candidates can raise objections till October 21, 2022

Candidates note that objections will be accepted only through online mode. The Board administered the MP PAT Exam on October 15, 2022 and October 16, 2022 in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm.