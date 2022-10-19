MP PAT 2022: MPPEB Answer Key RELEASED at peb.mp.gov.in- Direct link to check here
MP PAT 2022: The candidates who appeared for the MP PAT Exam 2022 can download the answer key from the official website – peb.mp.gov.in, scroll down for more details.
MP PAT 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, MPPEB conducted the exam for Preliminary Agriculture Test, PAT and has now released the MP PAT Answer Key today, October 19, 2022. The answer key is available for download on the peb.mp.gov.in website. Candidates can access the answer keys by providing their TAC Code and roll number. Please keep in mind that this is merely a key and not your final score. According to a website update, those who wish to voice complaints may apply until October 21, 2022. Candidates must pay Rs. 50 for each question they submit.
MP PAT 2022 Answer Key: Here’s how to download
- Visit the official website of MPPEB – peb.mp.gov.in
- Then click on the link that reads “Online Question/Answer Objection - Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) - 2022”
- A new website will open and click on Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) - 2022 Dated: 18/10/2022 under the Recruitment Test section
- Enter your roll number and TAC Code and click on the login button
- The answer key will appear on the screen
- Download it and keep a copy
- The candidates can raise objections till October 21, 2022
MP PAT 2022; direct link here
Candidates note that objections will be accepted only through online mode. The Board administered the MP PAT Exam on October 15, 2022 and October 16, 2022 in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm.
