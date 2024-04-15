Advertisement
KAMAL NATH RAID

MP Police Raids Ex-CM Kamal Nath’s Home Over Chhindwara BJP Candidate's Bribery Allegations

The investigation also led them to the doorstep of Kamal Nath’s abode in Shikarpur, Chhindwara, where Nakul Nath, the son of the veteran Congress leader, is contesting as the party’s candidate.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 03:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday raided the house of former Congress Chief Minister Kamal Nath and  the cops are currently interrogating his private secretary R.K. Miglani. This action follows a complaint lodged by BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu. Sahu has accused Kamal Nath’s private secretary, R.K. Miglani, of offering journalists a bribe of 20 lakh rupees to circulate a fabricated and objectionable video of him. Currently, the police are refraining from making any statements regarding the entire matter.

 An FIR has been lodged against Miglani for his alleged involvement in disseminating a controversial video targeting BJP candidate Vivek Banti Sahu.

The police, acting on the complaint, conducted a search operation at Miglani’s residence on Monday. The investigation also led them to the doorstep of Kamal Nath’s abode in Shikarpur, Chhindwara, where Nakul Nath, the son of the veteran Congress leader, is contesting as the party’s candidate.

This is a developing story.

