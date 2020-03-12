MP political crisis: Rebel Cong MLAs release videos say resigned on their own

Bhopal: Six rebel ministers in Madhya Pradesh, who resigned from the assembly in support of Jyotiraditya Scindia, have said that they have done so on their own accord and not under duress. The clips went viral minutes after Scindia joined the BJP in Delhi.

In separate video messages, ministers — Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Imarti Devi, Dr Prabhuram Choudhary and Pradyumna Singh Tomar also dismissed claims that they were in touch with the Kamal Nath government.

The state government has claimed that the ministers from the Scindia camp were made to sign their resignation letters fraudulently and that they were in touch with it (government) from Bengaluru.

In the video message, Health Minister Tulsi Silawat is heard saying, "All the 22 MLAs are united and have not come under duress but on their own. We are with our most revered Jyotiraditya Scindiaji and follow him. His decision was supreme for us."

Labour Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia said in the clip, "Jyotiraditya Scindia has not indulged in betrayal. Rather the Congress and Kamal Nathji have betrayed him. With the hard labour put in by Scindiaji, Congress came to power in MP after 15 years. He and his people were neglected saying that the coffers were empty. In contrast, Rs 12,000 crore were put in Chhindwara constituency (of CM Kamal Nath). Are other MLAs and ministers worthless?" he asked.

School Education Minister Prabhuram Choudhary said in the video that all the 22 MLAs are united today and will remain so tomorrow. "We have resigned willingly," he added.

Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput, Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar have echoed the unconditional support to Scindia.

Nineteen Congress MLAs, including the six ministers, are in Bengaluru, while three others are in other places. All of them have resigned from the assembly in support of Scindia, pushing the Kamal Nath government in deep crisis.

A day after quitting the Congress, Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dismissed talks of the party's top leadership was not giving him a hearing, saying, "He was one guy in the Congress who could walk into my house anytime, as he was in with me in college."

