MP: Speeding BMW Hits Scooter In Indore, 2 Women Killed

In a tragic incident in Indore, two women lost their lives after their scooter was struck by a speeding BMW on Saturday night. The victims, Diksha Jadon and Lakshmi Tomar, were returning from the Khajrana Ganesh temple fair when the accident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, the BMW collided with the scooter, sending both women flying off the vehicle. They sustained severe injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, despite efforts to save them, both succumbed to their injuries shortly after.

Victims' Backgrounds

Lakshmi Tomar, originally from Shivpuri, had been the sole provider for her family since the passing of her father last year. She had moved to Indore for work to support her household. Diksha Jadon, hailing from Gwalior, was employed at a public sector bank in Indore.

Police Investigation

The driver of the BMW fled the scene following the accident. The local police have registered a case against the car owner and driver, and a manhunt has been launched to locate the individual responsible for the fatal crash, confirmed Khajrana Police Station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav.