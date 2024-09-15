Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793727https://zeenews.india.com/india/mp-speeding-bmw-hits-scooter-in-indore-2-women-killed-2793727.html
NewsIndia
BMW ACCIDENT

MP: Speeding BMW Hits Scooter In Indore, 2 Women Killed

According to eyewitnesses, the BMW collided with the scooter, sending both women flying off the vehicle. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 11:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MP: Speeding BMW Hits Scooter In Indore, 2 Women Killed Representative image

In a tragic incident in Indore, two women lost their lives after their scooter was struck by a speeding BMW on Saturday night. The victims, Diksha Jadon and Lakshmi Tomar, were returning from the Khajrana Ganesh temple fair when the accident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, the BMW collided with the scooter, sending both women flying off the vehicle. They sustained severe injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, despite efforts to save them, both succumbed to their injuries shortly after.

Victims' Backgrounds

Lakshmi Tomar, originally from Shivpuri, had been the sole provider for her family since the passing of her father last year. She had moved to Indore for work to support her household. Diksha Jadon, hailing from Gwalior, was employed at a public sector bank in Indore.

Police Investigation

The driver of the BMW fled the scene following the accident. The local police have registered a case against the car owner and driver, and a manhunt has been launched to locate the individual responsible for the fatal crash, confirmed Khajrana Police Station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months
DNA Video
DNA: Why Are Hindu Sentiments Repeatedly Hurt? A Picture from Karnataka Sparks Outrage
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Strategic Gyanvapi Statement Explained!
DNA Video
DNA: Kullu Residents Protest Against Outsiders Settling in Himachal
DNA Video
DNA: UP - New Guidelines for Barawafat Processions, No New Trends Allowed
DNA Video
DNA: Himachal CM Sukhu’s Changing Stance on Illegal Mosques!
DNA Video
DNA: Assam CM Himanta’s Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal “Miya” Muslims
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal’s Bail- What Are the 5 Conditions He Must Follow?
DNA Video
DNA: 10 accused of Delhi riots acquitted by court