MPBSE class 10 supplementary results 2020 declared, check details at mpbse.nic.in

Mp Board 10th Result 2020

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the results for its Class 10th suplementary exams on Thursday (October 22, 2020). 

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the results for its Class 10th suplementary exams on Thursday (October 22, 2020). 

The class 10 board results were declared on Saturday (July 4, 2020) at 12 noon. Over 10 lakh students had appeared in the Class 10th exam this year.

The students can check their MPBSE Class 10th results online by visiting the official website: mpbse.nic.in. or can they also check their scorecard on: results.gov.in; examresults.net; indiaresults.com websites.

Here’s how you can check the MP Board 10th supplementary Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in
2. Click on the MP Board 10th result 2020 link on the homepage
3. Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit
4. Your MP Board 10th supplementary Result 2020 will be displayed on screen
5. Download and take its printout.

Last year, in 2019, over 11 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam out of which 63.89 per cent students had secured passing marks. 

