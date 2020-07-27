MPBSE Class 12 results to be declared in 20 minutes, check mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in for toppers list, pass percentage, marks

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to declare class 12 board exam results in 20 minutes. Madhya Pradesh Education minister will announce the results of class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce stream in a press conference at 3 pm today.

The results will be released on the official websites of the board - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. More than 8.5 lakh students are awaiting the class 12 MPBSE results this year.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is currently hospitalised and is being treated for Coronavirus COVID-19 infection, announced on Sunday (July 26) that the laptop scheme has been resumed from this year.

CM Chouhan said in a tweet that meritorious students will get citation and incentives of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops. The scheme is available for both, regular and self-taught students of 2019-20 batch.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy so as to fill their details once the results are declared.

The MPBSE class 12 exams were to be conducted in the month of March. However, exams of some papers were postponed midway due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown across the nation. The pending exams were conducted in June maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Here's how you can check the MP Board 10th Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2. Click on the MP Board 12th result 2020 link on the homepage

3. Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit

4. Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its printout.

Students can also check their MP Board class 12 results through mobile apps:

1. MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fastresults app available on Google Play Store.

2. MP Mobile App in Windows App store

Earlier this month, MPBSE released the class 10 board results on July 4. Over 10 lakh students have appeared in the Class 10th exam this year.