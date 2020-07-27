हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 results 2020

MPBSE Class 12 results to be declared soon, check Madhya Pradesh Board websites mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

New Delh/Bhopal: In less than an hour, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce Class 12th Result 2020. The MPBSE class 12 results are all set to be announced today (July 27) at 3 pm on he Madhya Pradesh Board's official websites is mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. 

The result will be declared of all the three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce.

Other website where students can also check their scorecard includes -  mpbse.mponline.gov.in, results.gov.in, examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their MP Board 12th Result 2020 using the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the MP Board 12th result 2020 link on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit

Step 4: Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Students need to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass the examination. Passing marks are part of the Madhya Pradesh board of secondary education exam policy.

