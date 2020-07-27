MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 12 results declared, check mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in for toppers list, pass percentage, marks

New Delhi/Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Monday (July 27) announced the MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 12 results 2020 on the Madhya Pradesh Board's official websites is mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The result of all the three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce –have been declared. Other website where students can also check their scorecard includes - mpbse.mponline.gov.in, results.gov.in, examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

The overall total pass percentage of MPBSE Class 12 was recorded at 68.81 percent and girls outperformed boys. Boys secured 64.66 percent while the Girls got 73.40 percent.

Top five ranks have all be secured by the girls. In the Arts stream, Khushi Singh from Reva district has topped the MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 12 exam. The second position was secured by Madhulata from Narsingpur and Nikita Patidar from Neemuch got the third rank.

Muffaddal Arviwala from Neemuch has topped Commerce stream while Mandsour district's Priya has topped the Science stream.

In the MPBSE Humanities overall pass percentage stood at 64.42 percent. Boys secured 59.42 percent while Girls got 68.45 percent. In the MPBSE Science stream overall pass percentage stood at 72.63 percent. Boys secured 69.06 percent, and girls secured 76.86 percent. In the MPBSE Commerce overall pass percentage stood at 66.63 percent. Boys secured 58.98 percent and girls secured 76.17 percent.

In the MPBSE Agriculture overall pass percentage stood at 70.84 percent. Boys secured 68.72 percent and Girls secured 75.36 percent. In MPBSE Fine Arts overall pass percentage stood at 86.20 percent. Boys secured 100 percent and Girls secured 83.67 percent. In MPBSE Home Science overall pass percentage stood at 66.49 percent. Boys secured 36.36 percent and Girls secured 66.57 percent.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their MP Board 12th Result 2020 using the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the MP Board 12th result 2020 link on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit

Step 4: Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Students need to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass the examination. Passing marks are part of the Madhya Pradesh board of secondary education exam policy.